WHAT’S NEXT: Midweek warm-up and next chance of rain/snow end of the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two big weather headlines this week will be the midweek warm-up and the chance for rain and snow towards the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend.

Clouds will dominate southern Wisconsin skies today. Despite the clouds, we’re not expecting much in the way of rain and/or snow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could even hit 40 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 33 degrees.

Monday's Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and quiet. The wind will be light out of the west. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s across the area.

Low Temperatures Monday night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, at least for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Once again, a few places could hit 40 degrees on Tuesday. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

You’re going to notice a BIG change in the weather on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees, which is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Wednesday will also feature a lot of sunshine. The wind won’t be very strong on Wednesday. Expect a west wind at around 10 mph.

Big December Warm-Up (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday will be another warm December day, and our last quiet day this week. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Friday - This Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

Our next big weather maker looks like it could arrive Friday into the upcoming weekend. Right now, the main forecast models show a strong storm system impacting region Friday into the weekend. There are still a lot of question marks with this part of the forecast because the forecast models are not in good agreement on how this system is going to evolve. Right now, rain is looking likely Friday. The rain could transition to accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Over the next couple of days, we’ll be able to iron out the details on the timing, precipitation type and precipitation amounts and talk about the exact impacts this system will have southern Wisconsin. The bottom line is expect active weather towards the end of the week and stay tuned to the forecast.

