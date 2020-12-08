BIG warm-up midweek; wintry mess possible end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two main weather headlines this week continue to be the BIG December warm-up midweek and the potential for a wintry mess towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend. This is when our next weather maker could impact the area and bring in a round of rain and snow.

This afternoon is not going to be very pretty. Clouds will continue to dominate southern Wisconsin skies for the rest of the day. Despite the clouds, we’re not expecting much in the way of precipitation. High temperatures this afternoon will likely range from the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

High Temperatures - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will not tumble too far this evening or overnight. Low temperatures tonight into Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s towards central Wisconsin to the lower 30s towards the WI-IL border. The clouds will start to breakup overnight.

Wednesday will be the pick day of the workweek! Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, which is 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Plus, the sun is going to return! There should be plenty of sunshine to go around throughout the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's Planner - Warm December day (WMTV NBC15)

The forecast high in Madison on Wednesday is 48 degrees. Despite temperature being about 20 degrees above average, record warmth is not expected. The record high for Madison on December 9 is 60 degrees (1946). The average high is 32 degrees.

Big December Warm-Up - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The warm December weather will continue on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will still be in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even hit 50 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny, and could be our last dry day before precipitation returns to southern Wisconsin.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

A potential winter storm could impact southern Wisconsin Friday into the upcoming weekend. There are still a lot of question marks with this part of the forecast. One of the big questions is where will the low track. The track of the low will play a big part in what type of precipitation falls over southern Wisconsin. A northerly track would bring in more rain than snow and a southerly track would bring in a better chance of accumulating snow. There’s also a chance this storm system could stay far enough south to not bring us much precipitation at all. Right now, it looks like rain could develop on Friday. The rain could transition to an accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Keep in mind, there are still a lot of details that need to be worked out with this part of the forecast. Over the next couple of days, we will have a better idea on exact timing, precipitation type and precipitation amounts, so make sure to check back in for updates.

Next Big Weather Maker - Friday - This Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

Behind the storm system, it looks like it going to turn much cooler. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s and in the lower 30s on Sunday.

The more seasonable weather probably won’t stick around long. The temperature outlook through the middle of the month favors warmer than average conditions.

Temperature Outlook - December 13-17 (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.