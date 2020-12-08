Cadillac keys swiped from pocket of 82yo using the restroom

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers have recovered an 82-year-old man’s car Tuesday after his keys were stolen while he stood at a gas station urinal.

The man told MPD that a man approached him last around 3 a.m. last Thursday at the Mobil at 2601 Shopko Drive while he was using the restroom and grabbed at his keys that were in his pocket. The older man tried to hold on to his keys, but then saw that the suspect was going to punch him. The elderly man then let go of the keys, MPD noted.

MPD continued, saying the suspect drove away in the man’s Cadillac Deville.

Officers found the car Tuesday morning parked on the 700 block of East Mifflin Street and it was unoccupied.

MPD added that a detective is currently working to identify the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.