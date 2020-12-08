Class During COVID: Sun Prairie Area School District brings some students back to school

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District welcomed back some of its youngest learners on Monday.

Kindergartners, first and second grade students were all welcomed back to school as part of a hybrid model.

Principal of C H Bird Elementary School Nicole Toepfer said while numbers are high in the state, they are not seeing schools being in session or having in person instruction being a contributing factor to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We want to make sure we’re being responsible and not be a part of what’s driving those numbers up,” Toepfer said. “As far as what are we doing in schools to prevent the spread? We are really following the big three: wearing a mask, social distancing, and lots of hand washing and hand sanitizing.”

Toepfer attributes that to Public Health Madison & Dane County. She said the first day back went well and teachers did a ton of practice. They now will have students in person and on Zoom at the same time.

Students will have two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning.

Toepfer explained that in-person students are in the classroom for the majority of their day.

“They eat lunch in their classroom,” Toepfer said. “The Phys Ed class comes into their classroom. And when they go play at recess, we have our playgrounds zoned so they are playing on the playground only with their classroom. So that’s helping to avoid mixing cohorts – so we’re not mixing classes to really tighten up and reduce the amount of kids that other kids are exposed to.”

Families also have the choice to have their student remain completely virtual.

