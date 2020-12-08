Advertisement

Class During COVID: Sun Prairie Area School District brings some students back to school

By Juliana Tornabene and Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District welcomed back some of its youngest learners on Monday.

Kindergartners, first and second grade students were all welcomed back to school as part of a hybrid model.

Principal of C H Bird Elementary School Nicole Toepfer said while numbers are high in the state, they are not seeing schools being in session or having in person instruction being a contributing factor to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We want to make sure we’re being responsible and not be a part of what’s driving those numbers up,” Toepfer said. “As far as what are we doing in schools to prevent the spread? We are really following the big three: wearing a mask, social distancing, and lots of hand washing and hand sanitizing.”

Toepfer attributes that to Public Health Madison & Dane County. She said the first day back went well and teachers did a ton of practice. They now will have students in person and on Zoom at the same time.

Students will have two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning.

Toepfer explained that in-person students are in the classroom for the majority of their day.

“They eat lunch in their classroom,” Toepfer said. “The Phys Ed class comes into their classroom. And when they go play at recess, we have our playgrounds zoned so they are playing on the playground only with their classroom. So that’s helping to avoid mixing cohorts – so we’re not mixing classes to really tighten up and reduce the amount of kids that other kids are exposed to.”

Families also have the choice to have their student remain completely virtual.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades
Source: Beloit College Facebook Account
Beloit College moves back start date for spring semester
Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)
Madison Metropolitan School Board President Gloria Reyes to not seek reelection
Class During COVID
Class during COVID: West Middleton Elementary teacher reflects on what she’s thankful for this Thanksgiving