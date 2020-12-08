COVID-19 testing remains down significantly from November

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than forty percent of COVID-19 tests recorded Tuesday came back positive as overall testing remains well below recent weeks. Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted the sharp decline during a news conference with Gov. Tony Evers.

The latest numbers from her agency indicates an average of 11,239 total tests (both positive and negative) were tallied each day over the past week. A month ago, the state was adding more than 16,000 tests per day and two months ago, i.e. prior to the November surge, there were still more than 12,600 tests per day on average.

On Tuesday, DHS recorded fewer than 10,000 total tests in its daily update, of which 4,114 were positive. That left the seven-day rolling average virtually unchanged, sitting at 3,876 cases per day over the past week. At this time last month, that average stood at 5,506 new confirmed cases.

On a day in which the United States recorded its 15 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19, DHS latest tally pushed the state’s total since the pandemic began to 418,446 cases.

Sixty-eight more COVID-19 patients died from symptoms connected to the virus, DHS latest statistics found. With last week’s record-high falling off the seven-day rolling average timeline, it fell sharply to 55 deaths per day over the past week. While that is lower than the past few days, it matches the all-time high prior to that stretch.

In all, state health officials have recorded 3,806 deaths linked to complications from COVID-19, DHS records show.

More than 200 more people were admitted to hospitals across the state, according to DHS. The latest numbers from the agency show more than 1,500 people remain hospitalized because of the virus. Between those patients and ones admitted for other reasons 83 percent of all beds in the state remain occupied.

Of the nearly 420,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, over 350,000 of them are considered recovered, DHS reports. With the latest figures, the percentage of cases that remain active has fallen below 14 percent after topping 20 percent during the November surge.

