Crews search for missing Didion employee at grain silo
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are working to find a missing Didion employee Tuesday and are focusing their search on a grain silo.
A spokesperson for Didion said an employee was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. and authorities are now focusing their search at a grain silo.
There are currently crews at the scene.
NBC 15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
