Crews search for missing Didion employee at grain silo

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are working to find a missing Didion employee Tuesday and are focusing their search on a grain silo.

A spokesperson for Didion said an employee was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. and authorities are now focusing their search at a grain silo.

There are currently crews at the scene.

NBC 15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Man faces tentative charges after MPD finds gun in diaper bag