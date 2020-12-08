Crews search for missing Didion employee at grain silo

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are working to find a missing Didion employee Tuesday and are focusing their search on a grain silo.

A spokesperson for Didion said an employee was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. and authorities are now focusing their search at a grain silo.

There are currently crews at the scene.

NBC 15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.