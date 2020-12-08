Advertisement

DHS offers free equipment to retailers to process FoodShare purchases wirelessly

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible Wisconsin retailers now have the opportunity Monday to obtain free equipment to help them process FoodShare purchases wirelessly.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained that this equipment can increase FoodShare members’ access to alternative grocery shopping options, such as picking up groceries and paying curbside.

According to a news release, many small retailers who accept FoodShare benefits do not have to opportunity to offer these services because of technology limitations. DHS noted that these funds from the CARES Act could allow retailers to offer a safer shopping experience.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained that Wisconsin is seeing critically high levels of COVID-19 and while limiting exposure to COVID-19 is necessary to stop the spread, grocery shopping is a necessity.

“By helping retailers expand their options for accepting electronic payments from Wisconsinites using FoodShare, we can help protect both shoppers and workers by reducing their direct contact with one another,” Palm said.

DHS added that to be eligible for retailers to receive the equipment, they need to already be approved with FoodShare benefits in Wisconsin.

Almost 700,000 Wisconsinites have used the FoodShare program during the pandemic, DHS said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Madison PD receives two calls theft, attempted theft of catalytic converters
Madison Reading Project launched a new program called the 'Books for Educators' program.
Oak Bank teams up with Madison Reading Project to give books to children
In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies...
AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
Wis. citizens’ group files suit to overturn construction to allow F-35s at Truax Air Field