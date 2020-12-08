DHS offers free equipment to retailers to process FoodShare purchases wirelessly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible Wisconsin retailers now have the opportunity Monday to obtain free equipment to help them process FoodShare purchases wirelessly.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained that this equipment can increase FoodShare members’ access to alternative grocery shopping options, such as picking up groceries and paying curbside.

According to a news release, many small retailers who accept FoodShare benefits do not have to opportunity to offer these services because of technology limitations. DHS noted that these funds from the CARES Act could allow retailers to offer a safer shopping experience.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained that Wisconsin is seeing critically high levels of COVID-19 and while limiting exposure to COVID-19 is necessary to stop the spread, grocery shopping is a necessity.

“By helping retailers expand their options for accepting electronic payments from Wisconsinites using FoodShare, we can help protect both shoppers and workers by reducing their direct contact with one another,” Palm said.

DHS added that to be eligible for retailers to receive the equipment, they need to already be approved with FoodShare benefits in Wisconsin.

Almost 700,000 Wisconsinites have used the FoodShare program during the pandemic, DHS said.

