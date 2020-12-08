Henry Vilas Zoo cancels Zoo Lights over COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo has pulled the plug on Zoo Lights. The annual tradition, which opened late last month, abruptly ended Tuesday over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In a post on its Facebook page, the zoo stated the decision came following consultation with county health officials and was based on an abundance of caution based on trends and projections for the virus’ spread.

Zoo officials said they feel it is the right call for the staff, the community, and the animals. Opening on November 27, Zoo Lights was originally slated to last until December 27.

Noting the popularity of the event, the zoo promised it would return next year, pointing out that the event is one of its most important fundraisers of the year.

In light of the closing, zoo officials as anyone who would still like to donate to the zoo to do so here.

