Madison dad faces homicide charge in infant’s death

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man has been charged in the death of his infant son. And, the child’s mother is facing a felony child neglect charge.

Twenty-four-year-old Arkeem Ashley was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide in the May death of his 7-week-old son.

The child’s mother, 20-year-old Esthefania Martinez, is charged with felony child neglect.

Doctors say an autopsy found indications of blunt force trauma to the child’s head, neck, arms and legs, including some fractures, that appeared older and healing.

