Madison Mayor, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income announce $15 million grant

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway during an interview with NBC15 News on Wednesday
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, which includes Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, announced a grant Tuesday to continue their pilot program to provide a monthly cash income to those in need with no strings attached.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $15 million to the program as part of his #smartsmall initiative. This will be Dorsey’s second donation to the group after previously donating $3 million in July, according to a news release.

According to the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income website, a guaranteed income is a monthly, cash payment given directly to people with no work requirements or other stipulations. It is meant to supplement an existing “social safety net,” the group said.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said she was “deeply appreciative” of the funding, which she believes will allow a group of Madison families to reach financial stability.

“Because affordable housing is such a critical issue in the City of Madison, my staff is exploring how we can design and implement a pilot that places housing affordability and security at the center of this conversation,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The funding is already being allocated to launch a guaranteed income pilot or continue it in Madison, as well as cities like Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and St. Paul, Minnesota.

