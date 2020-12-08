Advertisement

Madison PD receives two calls theft, attempted theft of catalytic converters

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning residents after receiving multiple calls Sunday for catalytic converter thefts.

According to an incident report, a witness heard a grinding noise at 8:55 a.m. coming from under an SUV parked in the lot of their apartment on the 800 block of North Thompson Drive.

There was one man laying under a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and another standing nearby, like a lookout.

MPD continued, saying the man who was under the SUV got up and was seen holding a power tool and the car’s catalytic converter.

The witness told police that the two men drove off in a gray Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang, which they believed had a Minnesota license plate.

MPD noted that they received a separate call around the same time as this incident from a resident on Bob-O-Link Lane. They told MPD that they stopped someone who was trying to steal her car’s catalytic converter.

The victim described the suspect’s car similarly to what the Thompson Drive resident had seen, but added that the car had dark tinted windows.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

DHS offers free equipment to retailers to process FoodShare purchases wirelessly
Madison Reading Project launched a new program called the 'Books for Educators' program.
Oak Bank teams up with Madison Reading Project to give books to children
In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies...
AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
Wis. citizens’ group files suit to overturn construction to allow F-35s at Truax Air Field