Madison PD receives two calls theft, attempted theft of catalytic converters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning residents after receiving multiple calls Sunday for catalytic converter thefts.

According to an incident report, a witness heard a grinding noise at 8:55 a.m. coming from under an SUV parked in the lot of their apartment on the 800 block of North Thompson Drive.

There was one man laying under a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and another standing nearby, like a lookout.

MPD continued, saying the man who was under the SUV got up and was seen holding a power tool and the car’s catalytic converter.

The witness told police that the two men drove off in a gray Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang, which they believed had a Minnesota license plate.

MPD noted that they received a separate call around the same time as this incident from a resident on Bob-O-Link Lane. They told MPD that they stopped someone who was trying to steal her car’s catalytic converter.

The victim described the suspect’s car similarly to what the Thompson Drive resident had seen, but added that the car had dark tinted windows.

