Man faces tentative charges after MPD finds gun in diaper bag

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver is facing tentative charges after police pulled him over for allegedly speeding, with an infant in the car, and finding a stolen handgun in a diaper bag.

Madison Police Department officers stopped 18-year-old Kevin L. Canady Jr. for going 21 mph over the speed limit on North Whitney Way.

According to an incident report, Canady had two passengers with him in the car, including an infant.

MPD continued, saying they collected a stolen handgun inside a diaper bag. Officers reported also confiscating 22 packages with nearly 74 grams of marijuana inside, a scale and $2,000 from the car.

MPD added that Canady will face numerous tentative charges and was cited with a speeding violation.

