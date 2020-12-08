Advertisement

Man faces tentative charges after MPD finds gun in diaper bag

The man had two passengers with him in the car, including an infant.
.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver is facing tentative charges after police pulled him over for allegedly speeding, with an infant in the car, and finding a stolen handgun in a diaper bag.

Madison Police Department officers stopped 18-year-old Kevin L. Canady Jr. for going 21 mph over the speed limit on North Whitney Way.

According to an incident report, Canady had two passengers with him in the car, including an infant.

MPD continued, saying they collected a stolen handgun inside a diaper bag. Officers reported also confiscating 22 packages with nearly 74 grams of marijuana inside, a scale and $2,000 from the car.

MPD added that Canady will face numerous tentative charges and was cited with a speeding violation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

A health care worker puts on PPE to head into a COVID patient's room.
Wis. officials contract with staffing agency to boost health care workforce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers says he would ‘absolutely’ take COVID vaccine
Crews search for missing Didion employee at grain silo
COVID-19 testing remains down significantly from November