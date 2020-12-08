Advertisement

Man whose arrest sparked Madison protest pleads guilty

Devonere Johnson
Devonere Johnson(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in downtown Madison has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors and has been sentenced to time already spent behind bars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devonere Johnson entered the pleas Monday to resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct in a plea deal with the Dane County district attorney.

Johnson didn’t make a statement in court Monday, but said at an earlier hearing that he had learned self-control during his time in jail.

Johnson’s arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, an attempt to burn the City-County Building was made and a state senator was assaulted.

