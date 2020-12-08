Advertisement

Mild Temperatures in the Forecast Over the Next Several Days

Highs will approach 50 degrees tomorrow.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More mild weather is expected in southern Wisconsin over the next several days. Highs today will be near 40 degrees, but by tomorrow, highs will approach 50 degrees. A warm front is approaching the region from the west. It will pass through this afternoon.

Wind will kick up a bit with the passage of the front. Southwesterly breezes around 10 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s this morning and in the low to mid-30s this afternoon. Clouds will remain in place through the day.

Wind chills will remain in the 20s through the morning. Low to mid-30s are expected for peak wind chills this afternoon.(wmtv weather)

Overnight temperatures will fall very slowly. With a mild start to the day Wednesday and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will climb much more quickly. We will be well into the 40s by midday and see upper 40s to near 50 degrees by mid-afternoon.

The mild weather will hang on through Thursday before low pressure approaches Friday. The low will bring chances of rain, increasing wind and cooler temperature. High will return to near average reading in the low 30 by early next week.

