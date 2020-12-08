Advertisement

MPD arrest man arguing while holding a gun

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers arrested a man Monday morning after he was arguing with a woman while holding a handgun.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station around 10 a.m. at 3101 North Sherman Avenue after a woman reported a man holding a gun outside, according to an incident report.

MPD noted that the two people knew each other and were in the middle of an argument.

The woman gave officers a description of the suspect’s car and MPD reported that they stopped him on North Third Street within minutes of the original call.

MPD arrested John K. Leuaxay, 27, for alleged disorderly conduct while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.

