Oak Bank teams up with Madison Reading Project to give books to children

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Oak Bank is teaming up with the Madison Reading Project to help give free books to Dane County children this holiday season.

Oak Bank will collect new and “like-new” books for children ages birth to teen until Dec. 15 to give out this holiday season, according to a news release.

“We hope by collaborating with the great folks at Madison Reading Project and our community, we can help give children not only an escape during these trying times but also help them build a foundation for success at a critical time in their development,” said Oak Bank CEO Bob Gorsuch.

Those interested in donating can look on the Madison Reading Project website to find out what types of books are most needed. The organization noted that given COVID-19 restrictions, people can also give money online.

The Madison Reading Project noted they give thousands of books to area children in need each year.

The bank added that The Big Red Reading Bus stopped at the bank, which is an official Book Donation Station, on Dec. 1 to highlight Giving Tuesday and raise awareness for nonprofits.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.