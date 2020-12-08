Advertisement

Oak Bank teams up with Madison Reading Project to give books to children

Madison Reading Project launched a new program called the 'Books for Educators' program.
Madison Reading Project launched a new program called the 'Books for Educators' program.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Oak Bank is teaming up with the Madison Reading Project to help give free books to Dane County children this holiday season.

Oak Bank will collect new and “like-new” books for children ages birth to teen until Dec. 15 to give out this holiday season, according to a news release.

“We hope by collaborating with the great folks at Madison Reading Project and our community, we can help give children not only an escape during these trying times but also help them build a foundation for success at a critical time in their development,” said Oak Bank CEO Bob Gorsuch.

Those interested in donating can look on the Madison Reading Project website to find out what types of books are most needed. The organization noted that given COVID-19 restrictions, people can also give money online.

The Madison Reading Project noted they give thousands of books to area children in need each year.

The bank added that The Big Red Reading Bus stopped at the bank, which is an official Book Donation Station, on Dec. 1 to highlight Giving Tuesday and raise awareness for nonprofits.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Madison PD receives two calls theft, attempted theft of catalytic converters
DHS offers free equipment to retailers to process FoodShare purchases wirelessly
In this Sept. 16, 2015, photo, U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III, testifies...
AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
Wis. citizens’ group files suit to overturn construction to allow F-35s at Truax Air Field