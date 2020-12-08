Advertisement

Packers to not allow ticketed fans for remainder of 2020 regular season

Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus the Chicago Bears.(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The only people that will be let into Lambeau Field for the rest of the 2020 NFL regular season will be Packers employees and their household family, the team announced Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers explained that COVID-19 infection rates in Brown County are trending in a “better direction,” but the rate overall remains at a high level locally. In fact, Green Bay is ranked fourth highest in overall COVID-19 rates among NFL cities, according to a news release.

The organization determined that maintaining their current level of attendance comprised of employee household “pods” is the safest option.

The team will not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans and an approach to any home playoff games will be determined at a later date.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy thanked Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health Department for advising them in their decisions.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” Murphy said. “As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority.”

Murphy also said he was “extremely proud” of the steps their players and employees have taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

Latest News

UW men’s basketball will face Rhode Island instead of Louisville on Wednesday
(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA...
UW women’s hockey won’t play again in 2020
UW men’s hockey series vs. Mich. State scratched after positive COVID-19 test
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game...
Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16