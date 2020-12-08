Packers to not allow ticketed fans for remainder of 2020 regular season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The only people that will be let into Lambeau Field for the rest of the 2020 NFL regular season will be Packers employees and their household family, the team announced Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers explained that COVID-19 infection rates in Brown County are trending in a “better direction,” but the rate overall remains at a high level locally. In fact, Green Bay is ranked fourth highest in overall COVID-19 rates among NFL cities, according to a news release.

The organization determined that maintaining their current level of attendance comprised of employee household “pods” is the safest option.

The team will not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans and an approach to any home playoff games will be determined at a later date.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy thanked Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health Department for advising them in their decisions.

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families,” Murphy said. “As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority.”

Murphy also said he was “extremely proud” of the steps their players and employees have taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

