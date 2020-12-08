Advertisement

Police are searching for escaped inmate from the Oregon Correctional Center

The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.(Fitchburg Police)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in the Madison area are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a press release by the Fitchburg Police Department, 38-year-old Matthew J. Bohring escaped from the Oregon Correctional Center around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Bohringer was last seen running from the property by prison staff.

Police in Fitchburg, Oregon and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are all searching for Bohringer. According to court records, Bohringer has a long criminal history. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of robbery of a financial institution in Milwaukee County.

Police say Bohringer is white, about 5′11″ and 160 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911

