Police: Suspect exchanges gunfire with Milwaukee officer

police
police(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say an attempt by police to pull over a reckless driver resulted in shots being exchanged between a suspect and a Milwaukee police officer.

There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire. A Milwaukee Police Department release said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was “operating in a reckless manner” Sunday night when the vehicle stopped at an intersection to avoid a collision.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver when a person from the vehicle fired several shots and an officer returned fire. The suspects, a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, fled the scene.

They eventually stopped and were arrested without further incident. The 24-year-old officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure.

