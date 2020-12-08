Advertisement

Sun Prairie police refer charges after 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in theater parking lot

Sun Prairie Police are investigating after a teen suffered a gunshot wound on November 18, 2020.
Sun Prairie Police are investigating after a teen suffered a gunshot wound on November 18, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four boys are facing possible charges after a 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head last month in the parking lot of a Sun Prairie movie theater.

The boy who was injured in the incident is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. His name was not released, nor were the names of the three people with him, all of whom were at least two years younger.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., the four of them were sitting in the vehicle, which was parked at the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Rd., shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, when the 16-year-old shot himself while passing the gun to someone in the backseat.

After the gun discharged that night, the 16-year-old was rushed to surgery and he is expected to survive.

Investigators previously said the gun was swiped from a home in a nearby neighborhood, while the vehicle was stolen in Madison.

The two 14-year-olds who were in the vehicle at the time each face counts of Party to a Crime of Burglary while Armed as well as obstructing an officer. The 12-year-old with them is accused of burglary and obstructing an officer.

