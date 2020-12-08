Texas sues to have Wisconsin lawmakers pick state’s electors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Texas objects to how Wisconsin ran its presidential election and its attorney general is taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to throw out the results of Wisconsin’s election and, instead, have the state legislature pick who the Badger State sends to the vote in the Electoral College. The suit levies similar allegations against three other states, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and asks that their legislatures get to pick their respective electors as well.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together,” Paxton said. “Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.”

Paxton’s counterpart in Wisconsin dismissed the lawsuit as a one of several “meritless” cases that have been filed to overturn the state’s election results and made his point as only a Packers fan could when talking about the Lone Star State.

“I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Texas is as likely to change the outcome of the Ice Bowl as it is to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters in the 2020 presidential election.”

(ed. Note: The Green Bay Packers defeated the Paxton’s home state Dallas Cowboys in the 1967 NFL Championship Game, an all-time classic that has gone down in history as the Ice Bowl)

The State of Texas argues Wisconsin and the three other states violated the U.S. Constitution when local election officials issued guidance on election policy. The case argues only the state legislature has the authority to decide how electors are selected and the state’s elections officials’ decisions on how to implement election violates that authority.

The filing contends those measures changed the outcome of the election in the state and called into question the results of the entire election.

