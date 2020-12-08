Advertisement

Two arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Hudson

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after a Twin Cities man was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Hudson over the weekend.

Relatives identify the man who died as 26-year-old Cain Solheim, of New Brighton, who was stabbed outside the Smilin’ Moose bar about 1 a.m. Sunday along with two other friends.

Police say witnesses told them that multiple suspects got in a minivan with Minnesota license plates and drove off.

Police say the van was located Sunday in Blaine, and two people were arrested Monday and jailed in Anoka County.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

There's been talk of possibly switching law enforcement duties from the village police to the...
Village of Marshall looking into Dane County possibly taking over law enforcement services
Gavel on sounding block
Madison dad faces homicide charge in infant’s death
Wind chills will remain in the 20s through the morning. Low to mid-30s are expected for peak...
Mild Temperatures in the Forecast Over the Next Several Days
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Police are searching for escaped inmate from the Oregon Correctional Center