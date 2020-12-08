UW Badgers give back at SYH Celebration Drive-Thru Food Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the court or on the field, more often than not, the Badgers walk away winners.

Even with all of their success, it’s off the court where the University of Wisconsin athletics department shines.

“Badgers give back is the philanthropic arm of Wisconsin athletics” said Jackie Davenport, the Director of Community Relations for UW Athletics. She added “They say we are the heart of Wisconsin athletics. We coordinate all engagement with the community and non-profits in our area.”

Wednesday the Badgers coaches and former players who helped out the Share Your Holidays event right here in our community.

“The community supports athletics so much that any time we can get out in the community, it’s a big deal.” said Badgers softball coach Yvette Healy. Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield added “This is an important time to give.”

The Badgers along with the community helped fill two big semi-trucks full of food important necessities for those in need for our community.

