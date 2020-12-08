Village of Marshall looking into Dane County possibly taking over law enforcement services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) --There is some controversy in the Village of Marshall as talk of possibly dismantling the police department has been swirling.

NBC15 reached out to village board President John Schuepbach for information. Schuepbach says he recently was approached by a few residents suggesting he investigate what it would look like if Dane County took over law enforcement duties for the village. It’s a system called “contract policing”.

According got the Dane County Sheriff’s Office website, they have contract policing agreements with 16 villages and townships. Some municipalities contract for full-time coverage and others contract for services on an overtime basis.

Schuepbach says the village administration building -- that the board and police department both work out of -- was built in the 1960′s and needs to be replaced. Schuepbach says in order to help pay for a new building, some residents have asked him if switching from the village police to the sheriff’s office would save some money.

He says he reached out to the sheriff’s office on what he calls a “fact-finding mission” on the subject. He says he does not support getting rid of the village police department, but he says some residents are interested in finding out the data from the sheriff’s office. He noted that nearby Cambridge and Deerfield both have policing contracts with the county.

Schuepbach says he recently brought up the subject at a village board meeting and since then, people have been accusing him of trying to dismantle the police department. He says that’s not true.

Schuepbach declined our request for an on-camera interviewing citing his desire to get more information from the sheriff’s office before he comments any further.

NBC15 News also reached out to Village of Marshall police chief John Nault. He also declined an on-camera interview but said he doesn’t see the idea getting much traction. According to Nault, there are 10 positions currently in the police department.

The issue is set to be discussed at the village board meeting Tuesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, there will be a presentation from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a discussion will follow.

Several members of the police department and their families are expected to be in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.