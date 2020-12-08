Wis. citizens’ group files suit to overturn construction to allow F-35s at Truax Air Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A citizens’ group has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Wisconsin Monday asking it to order the National Guard Bureau (NGB) to stop construction to accommodate F-35s at Truax Air Field.

The group Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin says residents who live near the airbase argue the proposed work will cause greater amounts of toxic PFAS chemicals to contaminate groundwater, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona and municipal wells.

The group cited that fire-fighting foam contains PFAS chemicals in a news release, which they say has contaminated soil and groundwater for decades.

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin argued in their appeal to the District Court that NGB violated the National Environmental Policy Act by issuing their Environmental Assessment, saying they did not conduct required site investigations of PFAS contamination when the City of Madison closed Well 15, which is one mile from Truax.

The NGB has previously proposed 27 construction and demolition projects at the air field.

Safe Skies proposes that NGB complete a site assessment, clean up the PFAS and make a more complete Environmental Impact Statement before they construct anything.

“All of the areas impacted by water and noise pollution have rates of poverty and persons of color well above city and county averages,” said Safe Skies leader Steve Klafka. “This project will only compound the environmental injustice being perpetrated on low-income and minority residents.

Dairyland Public Interest Law assisted the group in their appeal and challenge a 2019 Environmental Assessment.

