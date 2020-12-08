Wis. officials contract with staffing agency to boost health care workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials announced Tuesday that they have contracted with a staffing agency to hire more health care and skilled nursing workers to boost staffing in facilities across the state.

The Department of Health Services and Department of Administration’s contract with the agency are part of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s effort to reduce the burden on health care workers.

“Our health care and skilled nursing facility staff have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Helping to ensure that our health care system has adequate staff to continue caring for all their patients and residents is a key component to the state’s COVID-19 response.”

Evers’ administration has already filled six staffing requests and is working to fill about a dozen other requests, DHS noted.

DHS explained that if health care entities have already exhausted their local resources, they can make a request on the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry to work with local emergency managers to receive assistance. The facilities will share the cost of staffing with the state by using CARES Act funding, DHS said.

The Department of Workforce Development and DHS are also moving into a new phase of their WisHealth Careers campaign in order to connect new and lapsed health care workers to find current positions. DHS noted that a new television ad will air across the state and in local newspapers to reach these workers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.