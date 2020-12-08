Wisconsinites lost thousands of dollars to pet scams since the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - By the end of 2020, Americans are expected to have lost a combined $3 million to pet scammers.

Hundreds of complaints have been filed in November alone after people paid for pets, mostly dogs, that they never received.

Anthony Griffin, a Milwaukee man lost $500 after trying to be a puppy online.

“I was searching the internet and I ran into a site called Hoobly,” said Griffin. Hoobly is a virtual marketplace that allows people to post ads selling pets.

The dog he wanted was a female Merle puppy. “She said she had one pup available and it won’t be ready to go until it’s 8 weeks and she was going to send over a contract and I would have to make a deposit,” said Griffin.

The seller was charging $1,200 for the puppy that included a $500 deposit. Griffin says once he paid the deposit, he set up a time to video chat to see the puppy but the seller was a no show.

He says he never heard from her again until he called from a different number posing as a new buyer. He says the seller answered that call and said the same thing he was told when he first reached out.

At this point, Griffin knew he had been scammed.

“I reported it to the Better Business Bureau, the Hoobly site, whoever I could report it to,” said Griffin.

The BBB says it has received more than 300 complaints nationwide in November of 2020.

“That’s up 77 percent,” said Tiffany Schultz, with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

Schultz says the BBB typically sees a rise in pet scams during the holidays but the numbers have sharply increased amid the coronavirus pandemic as more people are spending time at home, longing for a new pet.

The BBB says consumers should take their time and do their research before purchasing a pet.

One safe option is to adopt from a local shelter.

“It’s not a surprise to us that people are interested in adopting right now,” said Laurie Ringquist with the Dane County Humane Society.

“As people anticipated being home for longer amounts of time, it kind of correlates with people who adopt during the summer when you’re home because you can get a pet on your schedule and you have time to do some extra training,” said Ringquist.

She says its important to be patient as all local shelters have new processes because of the pandemic. “We are all learning to navigate through this new demand,” she said.

For those interested in a new pet, Griffin says don’t go about it the way he did.

“Be very alert, ask many questions, and get as many video chats as you can,” he said.

The BBB has resources to help you safely close the deal on your new fur baby.

BBB recommendations for buying pets online:

See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.

Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.

Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.

BBB urges more law enforcement action against pet scammers.

The media and public should help to educate those looking for pets online by sharing BBB’s tips and . those looking for pets online by sharing BBB’s tips and study

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam:

Petscams.com - petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogues puppy scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - reportfraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help.

Better Business Bureau - BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam online.

Canadian Antifraud Centre - antifraudcentre-centreantifraude or call 1-888-495-8501 for scams involving Canada.

Your credit card issuer - if you provided your credit card number, even if the transaction was not completed.

