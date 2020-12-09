Advertisement

17 more states argue Wisconsin’s votes shouldn’t count

President Donald Trump’s campaign indicated it will join too.
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him, according to two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seventeen states – as well as the Trump campaign – have joined a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the ballots cast by voters in Wisconsin and three other states. President Donald Trump tweeted his intention to join the lawsuit Wednesday morning as well.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the suit with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to throw out the results of Wisconsin’s election and, instead, have the state legislature pick who the Badger State sends to the vote in the Electoral College.

The suit levies similar allegations against three other states, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and asks that their legislatures get to pick their respective electors as well.

“Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississipians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said when announcing her state would join the suit. Her statement did not cite any instances of alleged voter fraud in Wisconsin or elsewhere, however.

In responding to Paxton’s announcement of the lawsuit Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he “(felt) sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit.”

The Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday for the case.

The states that have joined the lawsuit include:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • West Virginia

