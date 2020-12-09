Advertisement

2 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Rock Co. jail; dozens more tests still outstanding

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is testing dozens of inmates for COVID-19 after two inmates contracted the virus and two more started showing symptoms.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said Wednesday that his office is currently awaiting the results of 74 tests performed on inmates. He added more may be needed as well depending on their results.

Knudson explained the first two inmates reported mild symptoms Tuesday and were immediately separated from the rest of the population. Tests conducted on them were positive.

Two other inmates exhibited symptoms and during regularly scheduled temperature checks, he continued. At that point, jail staff halted all movement at the facility and started conducting contact tracing.

Knudson added that the Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the Rock Co. Health Dept. about the situation and the jail is continuing with its extensive cleaning protocols.

How the Share Your Holidays Grand Finale Phone-A-Thon came together despite the pandemic
