Advertisement

Creators of Calif. monolith come forward after vandals destroy sculpture

By KEYT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) - The creators of the now infamous California monolith are finally revealing themselves and the reason they constructed it in the first place.

“Everybody kind of knows that ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ had three monoliths. After watching the Utah one and the Romania one, we’re like ‘Hey, there’s going to be a third, why don’t we build it?’” Travis Kenney said.

Kenney, his father Randall Wade McKenzie and his friend Jarred Riddle all worked together to build the massive steel sculpture.

They hauled it up two miles to the top of Pine Mountain in early December, where it was discovered by hikers.

As people came to see the structure, the men were happy people were able to think about something else for a while.

“We started looking at people going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty amazing.’ People aren’t talking about illness, about politics, just out there in awe of something that they don’t understand,” McKenzie said.

The men were content to remain anonymous and were planning to remove the monolith in a few days. However, a group of vandals beat them to it and destroyed the sculpture.

Kenney, McKenzie and friends decided that wasn’t going to be the end of the story. Within 24 hours, they got back to work, and rebuilt the steel sculpture all over again.

They hauled it back up to the top of Pine Mountain, where it stands tall once again.

“We don’t want to give those vandals that much credence,” Kenney said. “But yeah they are the reason we decided to put it back up and make it permanent this time.”

The monolith won’t likely be going anywhere this time.

“I own a fabrication metal shop. We built a structural steel body inside of that and planted with 750 pounds of concrete,” Kenney said.

Kenney and McKenzie say they decided to come forward so people know the monolith is an act of love and not violence. The group hopes this monolith will stay up a bit longer and inspire people to visit the top of Pine Mountain loop to see it.

Copyright 2020 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Oregon Correctional Center escaped inmate captured

Latest News

2 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Rock Co. jail; dozens more tests still outstanding
FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden seeks to counter doubters on pick for Pentagon chief
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020