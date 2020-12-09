Delivery services offer package solutions to reduce risk of ‘porch pirates’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States Postal Service has already seen 1.2 billion more packages compared to last year. More packages on doorsteps means more opportunities for package thieves.

“It’s pretty sad that people feel they have to resort to that to steal other people’s packages,” Madison resident Mike Barouh said. “I’m a little surprised because in this neighborhood, you wouldn’t expect it.”

Barouh’s block was just hit by ‘porch pirates’; thieves taking treasure, that doesn’t belong to them.

“It hasn’t really deterred me from ordering items online,” Madison resident Katie Bloomquist said.

The thefts have made Katie Blomquist plan ahead for incoming packages.

“I am more conscientious about making sure we pick up the packages from the front porch,” Bloomquist said.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) website has more ways to lower the risk of package theft.

“The best thing you can do is be home when your mail is delivered,” Postal Inspector Spencer Block said.

However, if you’re not home, Block said USPS customers can receive e-mails and text messages so they know exactly when a package will arrive.

“Signing up for Informed Deliveries, paying attention to what’s coming in and going out is always a smart thing to do,” Block said. “If you’re not going to be home, you can hold your mail at the Post Office, and pick up from there.

Whatever you choose to do, neighbors and postal inspectors encourage everyone to pay attention.

“I think we have to be cautious, neighborly to make sure we deter people from doing these things,” Bloomquist said.

If someone does steal a package from your front door, Block said the best thing to do is report the theft to local police and Postal Inspection Services.

It’s not just around the holidays, postal inspectors said these thefts happen year-round, and they encourage everyone to always monitor their mail and package deliveries.

