Downtown Middleton encourages shopping local with new offers

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The community can now show a little love for Middleton businesses this holiday season with a new book of special offers.

Downtown Middleton announced the “Local Love” book to encourage the community to support local businesses into 2021. The organization noted that the book doubles as a great gift.

Downtown Middleton Business Association board president Andrea Van Nest said that buying local is essential now and during the holidays.

“It’s an uncertain time for a lot of our small, local businesses,” Van Nest said. “The Local Love initiative is a great way for our community to show its love and support so that these businesses can survive into 2021.”

The book is $20 and has 23 different offers for Middleton businesses, according to a news release. Downtown Middleton explained that the book is worth hundreds of dollars and all offers are good through September of 2021.

Those interested can order the book on Downtown Middleton’s website or buy one at participating businesses.

