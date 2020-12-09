Advertisement

Downtown Middleton encourages shopping local with new offers

Grace Coffee Co. is opening a new location in Middleton in the former Helbachs Coffee location.
Grace Coffee Co. is opening a new location in Middleton in the former Helbachs Coffee location.(Juliana Tornabene)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The community can now show a little love for Middleton businesses this holiday season with a new book of special offers.

Downtown Middleton announced the “Local Love” book to encourage the community to support local businesses into 2021. The organization noted that the book doubles as a great gift.

Downtown Middleton Business Association board president Andrea Van Nest said that buying local is essential now and during the holidays.

“It’s an uncertain time for a lot of our small, local businesses,” Van Nest said. “The Local Love initiative is a great way for our community to show its love and support so that these businesses can survive into 2021.”

The book is $20 and has 23 different offers for Middleton businesses, according to a news release. Downtown Middleton explained that the book is worth hundreds of dollars and all offers are good through September of 2021.

Those interested can order the book on Downtown Middleton’s website or buy one at participating businesses.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Oregon Correctional Center escaped inmate captured
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Ethanol Plants
Wisconsin ethanol producers awarded over $3 million
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office closes U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26
Brendan's Wednesday Forecast