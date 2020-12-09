Evers releases statement on search for Madison-based F-16 pilot who crashed over Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers said he was “devastated” when he heard a pilot with the Madison-based Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the Truax Field. The search for the missing pilot remains ongoing.

“As search and rescue operations continue, Kathy and I are hoping and praying for the pilot’s safe return. Our hearts go out to pilot’s family as well as the members of the 115th Fighter Wing as they continue working to bring the pilot home,” Evers continued in a statement released Wednesday morning.

The pilot was the only person on board the flight at the time.

The incident remains under investigation. Poor cell phone connectivity in the very rural area is hindering communication efforts.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.