Hudson imposes curfew to deal with increased traffic, crime

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Increasingly large weekend crowds and a fatal stabbing in the Wisconsin border city of Hudson has led to new restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Authorities have tied the influx of visitors to Minnesota’s ban on indoor restaurant and bar service because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin has no such restriction.

The Hudson Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to impose a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Any violation of the ordinance could result in the suspension or revocation of the business’s alcohol license.

