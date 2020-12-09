Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office closes U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 12 at the Hwy. 26 interchange.

The Sheriff’s Office would not say what prompted the closure outside of Fort Atkinson. This story will be updated if they release any more information.

A witness told NBC15 they saw a police pursuit along Hwy. 26 outside of Jefferson shortly before the closure. Authorities have not confirmed any details about that incident nor have they said if this may be connected.

Initial estimates indicated the highway may be closed for two hours. The on and off-ramps connecting Hwy. 26 to U.S. have also been closed.

