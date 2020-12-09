Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office closes U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 12 at the Hwy. 26 interchange.

The Sheriff’s Office would not say what prompted the closure outside of Fort Atkinson. This story will be updated if they release any more information.

A witness told NBC15 they saw a police pursuit along Hwy. 26 outside of Jefferson shortly before the closure. Authorities have not confirmed any details about that incident nor have they said if this may be connected.

Initial estimates indicated the highway may be closed for two hours. The on and off-ramps connecting Hwy. 26 to U.S. have also been closed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Oregon Correctional Center escaped inmate captured
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Ethanol Plants
Wisconsin ethanol producers awarded over $3 million
Grace Coffee Co. is opening a new location in Middleton in the former Helbachs Coffee location.
Downtown Middleton encourages shopping local with new offers
Brendan's Wednesday Forecast