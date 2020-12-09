Advertisement

Kids take car for multistate joyride, allegedly as part of social media challenge

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A social media challenge may have inspired a 12-year-old boy to take his 7-year-old cousin on a five-hour, multistate joyride from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border.

Investigators looking into a report of two missing children Monday say surveillance video showed a 12-year-old boy taking the keys for a white Range Rover. Then, he and his 7-year-old female cousin drove off from their home in New York City.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser said.

Police used E-ZPass and license plate readers to track the vehicle.

New Jersey state troopers later spotted the SUV, flashing sirens to get it to stop, but said the boy sped off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

Eventually, the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids apprehended. They were taken into custody and are OK. They were later released to their family and taken home.

Police said no one will face any charges.

It turns out the whole incident may have been part of a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

