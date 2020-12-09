Advertisement

Near 50°F today; Rain & snow by the weekend

This weekend’s tricky rain & snow forecast follows up unusual mid-week warmth. Wed. & Thu forecast highs will stand 10-15°F above average.
All eyes are on this weekend's rain & snow maker. The NBC 15 First Alert Team will be paying close attention to the forecast track.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Highs top the mid and upper 40′s Wednesday & Thursday - between 10°F & 20°F above-average for this time of year. All eyes are on a messy weekend weather maker. Rain and accumulating snow are possible for portions of southern Wisconsin.

Before that system arrives, an upper-level ridge is keeping the sky clear for Wednesday. Abundant sunshine and warmer air allows temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 40′s. This comes after a few dreary days to start the week. The sky remains clear overnight as lows drop into the upper 20′s. Another day of sunshine and light southerly winds will allow highs to once again climb well into the 40′s - perhaps a degree or two cooler than today. A cold front will move across the Great Lakes late Thursday into Friday - turning winds out of the northwest. No rain or snow is expected, but the warmth comes to an end this weekend.

The Weekend Weather Maker

All eyes are on a weather system which moves in from the southwest this weekend. Cloud cover overspreads Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday. A few sprinkles/light flurries are possible on Friday, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will climb into the 30′s.

The main system arrives in full-force on Saturday. The position of the Low will be key in determining the type and amounts of precipitation that fall. Both long-term models have shifted the center of the Low farther north - closer to the Chicago-area. Rain will be the primary precipitation that falls south of the Low whereas snow will be most likely farther north.

As of now, southern Wisconsin lies on the northern side of the low - meaning that snow or, at least a mix, are more likely. As the low moves into the Great Lakes, snow flurries begin on Saturday and may transition to a heavier band of snow showers Saturday afternoon. This could ramp up totals in a very narrow corridor and create a sharp cut-off in snow amounts. As of now, areas south and east of Madison lie in the favored zone of this corridor. Any changes in track or position of the Low could change snow amounts considerably.

As the low lifts NE, lighter snow flurries continue until early Sunday morning. Cloud cover will remain through Sunday, but break later in the day. Sunshine continues through next week - along with much cooler, yet near-average temperatures.

