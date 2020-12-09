Advertisement

Northern lights may sweep across the night sky Wednesday night

The northern lights should be visible across the upper Midwest this week.
By James Parish
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday, December 9 to Friday, December 11.

A powerful solar flare erupted on the sun and is headed towards Earth. This could make the northern lights visible overhead for the Midwest and other parts of United States this week.

The northern lights could be visible on the horizon as far south as Oklahoma City.

The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The best time to try to see the northern lights will be between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 12 a.m. Thursday.

To give yourself the best chance to see the northern lights, you want to escape the city lights and let your eyes adjust to the night sky.

Clouds should not be much of a problem this evening or tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected.

