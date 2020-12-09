Advertisement

One woman dead after crash causes SUV to be engulfed in fire

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday following a vehicle becoming completely engulfed in flames.

Deputies were called around 3 p.m. to a single car crash on South Van Allen Road, just north of East Maple Lane in the La Prairie Township. They were joined there by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Janesville Fire Department.

When emergency crews arrived, the SUV was completely engulfed in flames. According to a news release, an unidentified woman was in the driver’s seat of the car.

Rock Co. deputies say that after an initial investigation, it appears the SUV was driving southbound on South Van Allen Road and was approaching East Maple Lane.

Officials say the vehicle left the roadway, for unknown reasons, and entered the east ditch away from the road. The SUV then struck a tree in the ditch line and the SUV started on fire as a result from the crash, deputies noted.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash, as well as the Rock County Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s office added that any further information will be shared in future press releases by their department or the medical examiner’s office.

