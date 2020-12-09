Advertisement

Mike’s Miracle Minutes: Here’s when your phone donations are doubled

Or you’re donations are doubled all day online!
A phone being answered at NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 2019.
A phone being answered at NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 2019.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This Wednesday is the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon.

It’s the 25th campaign, and while things may look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still need your help to raise five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Donations made during a Mike’s Miracle Minute will be doubled, and online donations all day will be matched.

You can make an online donation at any time by clicking here.

MIKE’S MIRACLE MINUTES

During a Mike’s Miracle Minute, which occurs 25 different times throughout the day, all donations will be matched by generous sponsors.

These times are in honor of NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create an food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

From 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m., people can call toll-free at 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437).

TimeSponsor
6:01 a.m.J.H. Findorff & Sons
6:40 a.m.Compeer Financial
7:25 a.m.BMO Harris Bank
8:27 a.m.Capitol Bank
8:57 a.m.United Healthcare
9:58 a.m.Colony Brands
10:26 a.m.Madison Horizons Rotary Club
11:00 a.m.Spherion Staffing
11:20 a.m.National Mutual Benefit
11:58 a.m.Hupy & Abraham, S.C.
12:58 p.m.6AM Marketing
1:21 p.m.Front Row Sales and Marketing
1:58 p.m.Mariner Finance
2:58 p.m.Seva Circle
4:02 p.m.OfficeSupply.com
4:15 p.m.Bob’s Discount Furniture
4:42 p.m.First Weber Foundation
5:00 p.m.Chase Brieman of CBRE
5:20 p.m.Glanbia Nutritionals
6:00 p.m.The Madison Partners
6:15 p.m.Wollersheim Winery
6:58 p.m.Clack Corporation
7:46 p.m.The Members of Temple Beth El
9:01 p.m.Seva Circle
10:01 p.m.SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Donations are doubled during a Mike's Miracle Minute during NBC15 Share Your Holidays.
Donations are doubled during a Mike's Miracle Minute during NBC15 Share Your Holidays.(WMTV)

The Sort-A-Thon will look a little different than previous years. Volunteers will be sorting food and packing Care Boxes at the Alliant Energy Center. Volunteer shifts will have less people for a longer period of time to protect staff and volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

