Rural Wis. hospitals walk Pfizer’s temperature tightrope

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pfizer’s standards for safekeeping its COVID-19 vaccine is making distribution to rural areas especially tricky.

If approved by the FDA, roughly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will head to Wisconsin this month. While waiting for the green light, hospitals like Sauk Prairie Healthcare are signing up to become vaccinators.

“To have something that looks to be so efficacious-- this, soon on, is very exciting,” pharmacy director Matthew Garvin said.

Garvin explained the obstacle facing his hospital: it has a freezer cold enough to safely store Pfizer’s vaccines but not big enough for a single tray, which contains 975 doses.

Tim Size, the executive director of the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, explained that public health has historically been planned around urban hospitals, though not this time.

“I’m happy actually that people are talking about subdividing the large shipments because initially there was a fair amount of concern that our staff would have to travel to some central point rather than the vaccine traveling to where they’re working 40, 60, 70 hour shifts,” he said.

Size is referring to the hub-and-spoke model of vaccine distribution introduced by the state Department of Health Services. Pfizer would send trays of doses to the hubs that have the right freezer, leaving it up to them to pass to their spokes. The spokes can refrigerate the vaccines for up to five days.

The DHS said it cannot share a list of hubs, due to security concerns. But UW Health and SSM Health have independently confirmed with NBC15 that they will be.

DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Tuesday, “We are very committed at the state level to ensuring that this vaccine is distributed equitably, regardless of whether you live in a more densely populated area or rural part of the state.”

“The plan right now is very equitable,” Garvin said. “[Public health officials] are keeping in mind that infections are going on in rural America right now, and I think the planning for this is going to make it so that rural hospitals have just as equal of an opportunity to get the vaccine as the big, urban centers.”

Spokespersons for Sauk Prairie Healthcare and the Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam said they are still waiting to learn which hub will be theirs.

Debbie Siegenthaler, the health officer at Iowa County, said, “We are not informed of the location of the regional distribution hub in south central Wisconsin. Wherever it is, it is required to meet all the CDC storage requirements and I have every confidence that it does.”

The DHS has said that Moderna, another manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine, does not require ultra-cold storage. Registered vaccinators, no matter how small, will get shipments directly. The FDA is set to consider Moderna’s emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

