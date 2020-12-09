Share Your Holidays Grand Finale is here, help us reach 5 million meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale kicks off Wednesday morning.

This year, we are asking for your help to reach our largest goal to date, five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Donations made during a Mike’s Miracle Minute will be doubled, and online donations all day will be matched.

The Sort-A-Thon will look a little different than previous years. Volunteers will be sorting food and packing Care Boxes at the Alliant Energy Center. While there may be less people working, the shifts will be longer to protect staff and volunteers.

Because of you, and your help over the past 25 years, we have provide more than 51 million meals to those struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

Because of you, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign helps provide a third of the more than 14 million meals Second Harvest provides every year.

The need is greater than ever this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PANDEMIC IMPACT

Since the pandemic began, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has distributed nearly 11.8 million meals, according to new data released Tuesday.

Prior to the pandemic, the food bank would distribute roughly 14 million meals for the entire year. Second Harvest says they’ve distributed 55 percent more food this year compared to 2020.

Right now 1 in 9 Wisconsinites are facing hunger,

Second Harvest Foodbank serves 16 counties and partners with more than 225 programs and agencies in Southern Wisconsin.

SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS BEGAN IN A PARKING LOT

In December 1996, late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney had an idea that sparked the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays. He contacted Mike Hart with the Wisconsin National Guard, and together they put on a single day food drive in what is now the Metcalfe Market parking lot near Hilldale Mall.

McKinney passed away in 2006, but his vision and mission to eliminate hunger continues, 25 years later.

“He’d have that huge grin, that big smile. He would be pinching himself,” says Hart. “I just don’t think he would believe it, but he would be very proud, no doubt he would be super proud.”

