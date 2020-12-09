Advertisement

Stolen Hyundai sent ‘flying’ in high-speed crash

Four teens were in the car at the time.
A stolen 2020 Hyundai Elantra was recovered after catching fire after a crash on Tuesday,...
A stolen 2020 Hyundai Elantra was recovered after catching fire after a crash on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wreck involving a stolen Hyundai reportedly sent the vehicle flying 20-30 feet through the air before it came crashing down and was soon engulfed in flames.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the 2020 Elantra was seen going near triple-digit speeds around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when it struck a traffic sign that, one witness said, ‘catapulted’ it into the air. After the car landed, it sped into a marsh where four teens piled out and took off running, another witness reported.

After they fled, people were asking if they were hurt, but they kept going, police recounted. MPD officers eventually tracked down two of them, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom said they were injured and needed medical help.

The driver and another passenger were not located.

Madison firefighters put out the fire and, after nearly an hour of trying, crews were able to get the car out of the marsh. The Hyundai, which was stolen from McFarland, is considered totaled, police added.

