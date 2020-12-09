Advertisement

Sunny and Mild Today and Thursday

Turning cooler with a good chance of snow Friday night & Saturday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some very nice early December weather is coming up over the next couple days. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the middle and upper 40s. That is 15 to 20 degrees above average. High pressure will be in control so plenty of sunshine is expected as well.

Above average temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected for both today and tomorrow.
Above average temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected for both today and tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Over the next 48 hours, a wave of low pressure will move from the Pacific Ocean, through the southwest part of the U.S., and into the southern Plains. This low will then strengthen and move rapidly notheastward toward the Great Lakes.

This low will bring moisture to the region and with a second low to the northwest bring cool air to the region, there is a good chance of snow developing over southern Wisconsin Friday night and into Saturday. Models are still differing greatly on the track of the lows, so there is a good deal of uncertainty as far as snow totals go.

Model guidance continues to differ on the track of our weekend storm. The final track will...
Model guidance continues to differ on the track of our weekend storm. The final track will determine what type, and how much precipitation we get.(wmtv weather)

The totals will be highly dependent on how this system tracks. A more northerly track will bring more rain; a more southerly track will bring more snow. Model guidance currently ranges from a dusting to as much as 6 inches. The NBC15 First Alert team will provide updates as new information becomes available.

