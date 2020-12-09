Advertisement

UW details 2020 Winter Commencement

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of University of Wisconsin-Madison students will receive their degrees this weekend. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means they will not be able to celebrate in a traditional fashion.

The 2020 Winter Commencement will go virtual, with a recorded ceremony posted on the UW website. The video goes live at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 13, and will remain on the page so people can watch at their convenience.

“As we did in the spring, we will honor our graduates and their accomplishments with a virtual ceremony,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “Later, we will find an opportunity for these graduates to celebrate in person with family and friends.”

UW estimates 2,117 undergraduates will receive their degrees this weekend. Another 526 students will receive their Master’s Degree, while 289 are getting a doctorate. Honorary doctorates will be awarded to cancer researcher V. Craig Jordan and distance learning pioneer Michael G. Moore, who both did early research at UW.

Student speaker Sven Kleinhans will speak on behalf of his fellow graduates, while Tony Award-winning Broadway star and UW-Madison alumnus André De Shields will close the ceremony with a special rendition of “Varsity.”

