Advertisement

Village of Marshall votes to keep its police department

There's been talk of possibly switching law enforcement duties from the village police to the...
There's been talk of possibly switching law enforcement duties from the village police to the Dane County Sheriff's Office(Tim Elliott)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Marshall board put an end to any discussion of possibly dismantling its police force and turning policing responsibilities over to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office during a Tuesday meeting.

Board president John Schuepbach confirmed board members voted 7-0 to maintain the status quo with its police department. He also noted the approximately 40 people who showed up for the meeting overwhelmingly backed keeping the police force, to the point he had a difficult time opening the topic.

Schuebach previously told NBC15 he was approached by a few residents suggesting he investigate what it would look like if Dane County took over law enforcement duties for the village. He added that he recently brought up the subject at a previous village board meeting and since then, people have been accusing him of trying to dismantle the police department. He says that’s not true.

According got the Dane County Sheriff’s Office website, they have contract policing agreements with 16 villages and townships. Some municipalities contract for full-time coverage and others contract for services on an overtime basis.

Schuebach said his discussions with the Sheriff’s Office indicated the village would have to pay approximately $750,000 to have deputies police the community. Currently, it spends around $1 million to maintain its police force.

Village of Marshall Police Chief John Nault says there are currently 10 people employed in the police department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Oregon Correctional Center escaped inmate captured
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin reports 81 COVID-19 deaths; death rate up to 0.92%
Ethanol Plants
Wisconsin ethanol producers awarded over $3 million
Grace Coffee Co. is opening a new location in Middleton in the former Helbachs Coffee location.
Downtown Middleton encourages shopping local with new offers
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office closes U.S. 12 at Hwy. 26
Brendan's Wednesday Forecast