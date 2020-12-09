Village of Marshall votes to keep its police department

VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Marshall board put an end to any discussion of possibly dismantling its police force and turning policing responsibilities over to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office during a Tuesday meeting.

Board president John Schuepbach confirmed board members voted 7-0 to maintain the status quo with its police department. He also noted the approximately 40 people who showed up for the meeting overwhelmingly backed keeping the police force, to the point he had a difficult time opening the topic.

Schuebach previously told NBC15 he was approached by a few residents suggesting he investigate what it would look like if Dane County took over law enforcement duties for the village. He added that he recently brought up the subject at a previous village board meeting and since then, people have been accusing him of trying to dismantle the police department. He says that’s not true.

According got the Dane County Sheriff’s Office website, they have contract policing agreements with 16 villages and townships. Some municipalities contract for full-time coverage and others contract for services on an overtime basis.

Schuebach said his discussions with the Sheriff’s Office indicated the village would have to pay approximately $750,000 to have deputies police the community. Currently, it spends around $1 million to maintain its police force.

Village of Marshall Police Chief John Nault says there are currently 10 people employed in the police department.

