Willy Street Co-op partners with online grocery ordering system

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Willy Street Co-op have partnered up with an online food ordering system Tuesday to allow customers to order their groceries online.

By teaming up with ChowNow, Co-op customers can order goods from the store’s deli, bakery and more from the comfort of their home.

Customers can then select their groceries for “pickup” or “curbside” and complete their order, according to a news release. Shoppers will get an email letting them know when they can pick up their order as soon as it is submitted.

Willy Street Co-op added that customers can also click the Order Online button at the top of their website, go to the co-op’s website to find the link or clicking on the Menu link of the bottom of their website that corresponds to the store shoppers prefer to pick their order up at.

