Wisconsin ethanol producers awarded over $3 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s nine ethanol producers received $3.25 million to help offset financial losses gained early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funds from the CARES Act Wednesday and said he appreciated the industry’s efforts to respond to the challenges COVID-19 has presented.

“Ethanol production is extremely important to a number of supply chains in our state and will be especially critical as we finalize and implement our vaccine distribution plans,” the governor said. “I’m proud to support our state’s ethanol producers and continue our commitment to innovation in biofuels.”

The governor explained that ethanol plants in Wisconsin help drive demand for high-value corn crops, which provide raw material to produce ethanol. Gov. Evers also noted that one of the byproducts of ethanol production, carbon dioxide, is a critical component of food and beverage packing, as well as the creation of dry ice.

President of the Wisconsin BioFuels Association Erik Huschitt thanked the governor for his support and said he was proud of the way the state’s ethanol plants have adapted amid COVID-19.

