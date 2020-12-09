Advertisement

Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

The “Be an InFLUencer” campaign started Wednesday.
(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign dubbed “Be an InFLUencer” and designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu in the state’s minority communities.

“Historically in Wisconsin, there have been many barriers that have led to communities of color having the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and consequently, that is where we find high rates of the flu,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained.

Health officials have urged getting a flu vaccine this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which has stressed hospitals and the health care system. The campaign started Wednesday includes social media platforms as well as broadcast and digital ads.

A new website launched as part of the campaign also includes a link for people to find places to get the flu vaccine near them.

The initiative is being paid for with funds provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An optical illusion made Blue Mound appear like a mountain towering over Madison. Photo Credit:...
No, that’s not a mountain behind Madison...
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing employee at Didion.
Body of Didion employee recovered from Columbia Co. grain silo
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
The inmate Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was seen running from the property by prison staff.
Oregon Correctional Center escaped inmate captured
According to Madison Police, dozens of car windows were smashed overnight into Friday. Many of...
Dozens of car windows smashed in overnight Madison crime spree

Latest News

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research
UW details 2020 Winter Commencement
Crash Update
Two injured in Rock Co. crash that closed Hwy. 81
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers releases statement on search for Madison-based F-16 pilot who crashed over Michigan
Curfew in place for Pueblo.
Hudson imposes curfew to deal with increased traffic, crime