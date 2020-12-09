Woman convicted of reckless homicide of infant denied new trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County Circuit Court judge found Tuesday that a woman convicted of first-degree reckless homicide of a 4-month-old infant was not entitled to a new trial.

Judge Daniel T. Dillon issued a post-conviction decision in State of Wisconsin v. Jennifer Hancock, which was previously decided in Dane County, finding that Hancock was not entitled to a new trial on the basis of claiming newly discovered evidence. The judge also found that she did not receive ineffective assistance of trial counsel and that she was not entitled to a new trial in the interest of justice.

According to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, a Dane County jury convicted Hancock of reckless homicide of an infant. The district attorney cited that prosecutors presented “overwhelming evidence” that Hancock inflicted non-accidental, abusive head trauma to the infant, which caused his death.

The district attorney said Hancock’s post-conviction motion has been rejected by multiple medical societies and organizations due to its “dubious medical claims.”

The district attorney noted that this case started in 2007 and thanked the medical professionals, law experts and the parents of the infant for their work in this case.

